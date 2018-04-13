FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2018 / 12:35 AM / Updated 6 minutes ago

Seven West Media, News Corp's Foxtel win bid for Australia cricket rights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Broadcaster Seven West Media said on Friday that it has been informed by Cricket Australia that it is the successful bidder for cricket broadcast rights, along with pay television company Foxtel.

Seven West said in a statement that contracts are being finalised but have not yet been signed. It expects to make a full announcement on Friday afternoon.

Seven West was responding to an article in The Australian newspaper, which said Cricket Australia was expected to receive more than A$1 billion ($776 million) over six years as part of the deal.

A Cricket Australia spokesman declined to comment ahead of an announcement scheduled for later in the day.

Foxtel is jointly owned by News Corp and Australia’s Telstra Corp.

$1 = 1.2880 Australian dollars Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
