(Reuters) - Rajasthan Royals and England all-rounder Ben Stokes will miss the remainder of the Indian Premier League season with a broken finger, his franchise said on Tuesday.

Stokes sustained the injury while fielding during Rajasthan Royals’ opening match against Punjab Kings on Monday.