Warner's Hyderabad eliminate Kohli's Bangalore in IPL

(Reuters) - Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore were eliminated from this year’s Indian Premier League after Sunrisers Hyderabad prevailed in a low-scoring thriller to remain on course for a second IPL title on Friday.

Kane Williamson’s unbeaten 50 and Jason Holder’s crucial cameo secured Hyderabad’s six-wicket victory with two balls to spare after they had restricted Bangalore to 131-7.

Hyderabad will take on Delhi Capitals in what is effectively a semi-final on Sunday with the winners meeting defending champions Mumbai in Tuesday’s final in Dubai.

Kohli sprang a surprise by opening their batting but the ploy did not work.

The India captain gloved a rising Holder (3-25) delivery to perish caught behind for six.

Holder has had an excellent tournament since replacing injured Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh at Hyderabad and the West Indies captain dismissed the other opener Devdutt Padikkal to jolt Bangalore early.

Australia’s limited-overs captain Aaron Finch made 32 but England all-rounder Moeen Ali ran himself out on a free-hit delivery, leaving the onus on AB de Villiers to lend some respectability to their total.

De Villiers made a fluent 56 but lost his middle stump to T Natarajan just when Bangalore expected him to provide the late flourish.

Bangalore, one of the most decorated batting sides in IPL, managed just one six, from Finch, in their innings.

Hyderabad wobbled early in their reply and slumped to 67-4 with skipper David Warner back in the hut after a run-a-ball 17.

Bangalore spin duo of Adam Zampa and Yuzvendra Chahal restricted the Hyderabad batsmen but Williamson found the occasional boundary to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Needing nine of the last over from Navdeep Saini, Holder, who made 24 not out, smashed back-to-back boundaries to seal their victory.