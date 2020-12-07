Cricket-England ODI series in S Africa called off after positive COVID-19 tests-Sky Sports

CAPE TOWN, Dec 7 (Reuters) - England’s One-Day International series with South Africa has been cancelled after reported breaches of the teams’ bio-secure environment in Cape Town, broadcaster Sky Sports reported on Monday.

One South Africa player and two hotel staff are confirmed COVID-19 cases from with the bio-secure hotel, while England said on Sunday they had two “unconfirmed positive results” among their touring party. (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Toby Chopra)