Factbox: Australia v India test series

(Reuters) - Factbox on the test series between Australia and India, which begins in Adelaide on Dec. 17:

FIXTURES

First test Dec. 17-21 Adelaide 2:30 p.m. (0400 GMT)

Second test Dec. 26-30 Melbourne 10:30 a.m. (2330 GMT)

Third test Jan. 7-11 Sydney 10:30 a.m. (2330 GMT)

Fourth test Jan. 15-19 Brisbane 10:00 a.m. (0000 GMT)

AUSTRALIA

World ranking: 1

Captain: Tim Paine

Coach: Justin Langer

Top ranked batsman: Steve Smith (1)

Top ranked bowler: Pat Cummins (1)

Squad: Tim Paine, Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner.

INDIA

World ranking: 3

Captain: Virat Kohli

Coach: Ravi Shastri

Top ranked batsman: Virat Kohli (2)

Top ranked bowler: Jasprit Bumrah (9)

Squad: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj.

TEST HEAD-TO-HEAD

Matches: 98

Australia wins: 42

India wins: 28

Draws: 27

Tied: 1

LAST THREE SERIES

2014-15 Australia beat India 2-0 in Australia

2016-17 India beat Australia 2-1 in India

2018-19 India beat Australia 2-1 in Australia