Factbox: India vs England test series

(Reuters) - Factbox on the test series between India and England, which begins in Chennai on Feb. 5:

FIXTURES

First test Feb. 5-9 Chennai 9:30 a.m. (0400 GMT)

Second test Feb. 13-17 Chennai 9:30 a.m. (0400 GMT)

Third test Feb. 24-28 Ahmedabad 2:30 p.m. (0900 GMT)

Fourth test March 4-8 Ahmedabad 9:30 a.m. (0400 GMT)

INDIA

World ranking: 2

Captain: Virat Kohli

Coach: Ravi Shastri

Top ranked batsman: Virat Kohli (4)

Top ranked bowler: Ravichandran Ashwin (8)

Squad: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur.

ENGLAND

World ranking: 4

Captain: Joe Root

Coach: Chris Silverwood

Top ranked batsman: Joe Root (5)

Top ranked bowler: Stuart Broad (2)

Squad: Joe Root, Jofra Archer, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.

TEST HEAD-TO-HEAD

Matches: 122

India wins: 26

England wins: 47

Draws: 49

Tied: 0

LAST THREE SERIES

2018 England beat India 4-1 in England

2016-17 India beat England 4-0 in India

2014 England beat India 3-1 in England