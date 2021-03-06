India all out for 365 to claim 160-run lead v England

AHMEDABAD, India (Reuters) - India were all out for 365 to claim a handy first-innings lead of 160 runs in the fourth and final test against England in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Rishabh Pant was the top-scorer for the hosts with a flamboyant 101 while all-rounder Washington Sundar made 96 not out before he ran out of partners.

Ben Stokes was the pick of the England bowlers, claiming 4-89, while fellow seamer James Anderson got three wickets.

India are 2-1 up in the series and need a draw to qualify for the final of the inaugural World Test Championship against New Zealand in June.