England all out for 205 in fourth test against India

Slideshow ( 5 images )

AHMEDABAD, India (Reuters) - England, after electing to bat, were all out for 205 in their first innings on the opening day of the fourth and final test against India in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Ben Stokes top scored for the tourists with a fighting 55, while a recalled Dan Lawrence made 46.

Axar Patel was the pick of the Indian bowlers claiming 4-68 while fellow spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and quick Mohammed Siraj shared five wickets between them.

India, who lead the series 2-1, need a draw to book their place in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship against New Zealand in June.