Cricket-Windies' Gabriel charged for language used in England test

Feb 12 (Reuters) - West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel has been charged for language used during the third test against England on Monday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.

Gabriel’s comment to Joe Root was not audible to television viewers but the England captain reportedly was heard telling the bowler: “There’s nothing wrong with being gay”.

Umpires Rod Tucker and Kumar Dharmasena had a word with Gabriel soon afterwards.

Root declined to elaborate on the specifics of the verbal altercation, but it took the ICC less than a day to react.

“Shannon Gabriel has been charged with a breach Article 2.13 of the ICC Code of Conduct,” it said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The charge, which was laid by match umpires, will now be dealt with by Match Referee Jeff Crowe. Until the proceedings have concluded, the ICC will not comment further.”

Article 2.13 addresses language that is not permissible.

It “is intended to cover a Player or Player Support Personnel directing language of a personal, insulting, obscene and/or offensive nature at any Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire or Match Referee during an International Match,” it reads.

England won the final test in St Lucia on Tuesday but West Indies claimed the series 2-1. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Ken Ferris)