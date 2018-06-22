EU regulators to okay Tronox, Cristal deal with conditions - sources

BRUSSELS, June 22 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to wave through chemical company Tronox’s buy of Cristal’s titanium dioxide business on condition it sells assets to address competition concerns, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Tronox offered concessions last month without providing details after the European Commission lay out its concerns about the deal in March.

Jeddah-headquartered chemical and mining company Cristal is 79 percent owned by Saudi petrochemical company Tasnee and 20 percent by the Gulf Investment Corporation.

The companies, two of the three top suppliers of chloride process titanium dioxide used to make paint, plastic, paper and other products, compete with the Chemours Company. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Louise Heavens)