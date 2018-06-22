FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
June 22, 2018 / 4:35 PM / in an hour

EU regulators to okay Tronox, Cristal deal with conditions - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 22 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to wave through chemical company Tronox’s buy of Cristal’s titanium dioxide business on condition it sells assets to address competition concerns, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Tronox offered concessions last month without providing details after the European Commission lay out its concerns about the deal in March.

Jeddah-headquartered chemical and mining company Cristal is 79 percent owned by Saudi petrochemical company Tasnee and 20 percent by the Gulf Investment Corporation.

The companies, two of the three top suppliers of chloride process titanium dioxide used to make paint, plastic, paper and other products, compete with the Chemours Company. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.