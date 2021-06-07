Sugar maker Cristal Union confirms annual profit, earnings rise

PARIS, June 7 (Reuters) - France’s second-largest sugar maker Cristal Union on Monday posted a 69 million euro ($84 million) net profit in the 2020/21 financial against an 89 million euro loss a year earlier, confirming a figure given to Reuters in late May.

Its turnover was up 3.8% at 1.7 billion euros in the year to Jan. 31 while adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 201 million euros from 63 million euros a year earlier, the cooperative group said. ($1 = 0.8223 euros) (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)