April 10, 2018 / 12:27 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

Creditors of Croatia's Agrokor agree debt settlement terms, PM says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZAGREB, April 10 (Reuters) - Creditors of Croatia’s indebted food concern Agrokor have agreed draft debt settlement terms aimed at saving the company from bankruptcy, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Tuesday.

The creditors, including foreign and local banks, bondholders and suppliers, will vote on the deal before July 10, the legal deadline for avoiding bankruptcy.

“I am happy to say that a settlement process has been completed,” Plenkovic told reporters after meeting creditors.

Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Ivana Sekularac and Susan Fenton

