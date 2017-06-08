FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Croatia's Agrokor secures 480 mln euro loan, crisis manager says
June 8, 2017 / 2:27 PM / 2 months ago

Croatia's Agrokor secures 480 mln euro loan, crisis manager says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZAGREB, June 8 (Reuters) - Heavily indebted Croatian food group Agrokor has secured a 480 million euro ($538 million) loan, its crisis manager said on Thursday, adding that the amount included an 80 million euro loan the company was granted in April.

Ante Ramljak, appointed by the government to oversee the company's restructuring, said that a 15-month loan with an interest rate of 4 percent had been approved and could be extended to 24 months.

The company, Croatia's largest private firm and the biggest employer in the Balkan region, handed control to the state under an emergency law introduced in April. ($1 = 0.8930 euros) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Ivana Sekularac and Susan Fenton)

