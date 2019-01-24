Sberbank plans to sell stake in Croatia's Agrokor in H1 - RIA

MOSCOW, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Russia’s Sberbank, a key shareholder in Croatian food producer and retailer Agrokor , plans to sell its stake in the first half of this year, Interfax quoted a Sberbank executive as saying on Thursday.

An aide to Sberbank’s CEO, Maxin Poletayev, told Reuters last month that Sberbank has started to receive interest from potential buyers for its stake in the firm which is emerging from a debt crisis.

In October, a Croatian court approved a deal for Agrokor that included a debt-for-equity swap. This made Agrokor’s biggest single creditor, Sberbank, its largest shareholder.