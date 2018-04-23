UK judge orders extradition of Agrokor founder Todoric

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - A British judge ordered the extradition of Ivica Todoric, the founder of indebted Croatian food group Agrokor, to Croatia to face charges related to an alleged 110-million-euro ($134.54 million) fraud.

“I order the extradition of Mr Ivica Todoric to Croatia,” Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot told a London court on Monday.

He has seven days in which to lodge an appeal.

Todoric said last November he would oppose his extradition from Britain after handing himself into police in London following a European arrest warrant issued by Croatia.

Todoric and 14 other people are being investigated in Croatia over the crisis at Agrokor, the country’s biggest private firm with 60,000 staff across the Balkans, which was put into state-run administration in April 2017.