FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
October 25, 2018 / 1:55 PM / in 2 hours

CORRECTED-UK judge denies Agrokor founder permission to appeal against extradition

1 Min Read

(Corrects to make clear judge refused permission to appeal)

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - A London court denied permission to Ivica Todoric, founder of beleaguered food production and retail conglomerate Agrokor, to appeal against his extradition to Croatia to face allegations of fraud involving tens of millions of euros.

Todoric is being investigated in Croatia over the crisis at Agrokor, the largest private company in the Balkans with about 60,000 employees.

He denies any wrongdoing and says Croatia has launched a politically motivated process against him.

A London court in April ordered his extradition.

Reporting By Alistair Smout; writing by Andrew MacAskill; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.