UPDATE 2-Agrokor owner arrested in London, fights extradition to Croatia

(Updates after London court hearing, previous ZAGREB/LONDON)

By Michael Holden

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The owner of Agrokor told a London court on Tuesday he would oppose being extradited from Britain to Croatia to answer charges related to a debt crisis engulfing the food group.

Ivica Todoric was detained in London on a European arrest warrant issued by Croatia, British and Croatian police said earlier.

Todoric and 14 other people are being investigated in Croatia over circumstances that led to the crisis at Agrokor, Croatia’s biggest private firm with 60,000 staff across the Balkans. It was put into state-run administration in April. .

Todoric appeared on Tuesday at Westminster Magistrates Court, which routinely handles extradition cases. Asked by the judge what stance he would adopt on the extradition request from Zagreb, he said he would oppose being sent back to his home country.

The court heard that Todoric faces three charges in Croatia, and that he handed himself into British police at an appointment.

In a series of blogs on his website in recent weeks, Todoric has denied any wrongdoing and accused top officials in the Croatian government of plotting against him for political reasons.

An audit ordered by the company’s state-appointed management and performed by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC), showed a net loss of 11 billion kuna ($1.69 billion) in 2016 and of 3.6 billion kuna in 2015, compared with what previous management had said was a net profit of 1.2 billion kuna in 2015.

In the audit, the value of Agrokor’s net worth for 2015 and 2016 was reduced by 22 billion kuna.

Agrokor has yet to say how much it owes. Creditors include suppliers, bondholders and banks, with the biggest single portion of debt, around 1.1 billion euros ($1.27 billion), held by Russia’s Sberbank. ($1 = 6.5086 kuna) ($1 = 0.8633 euros) (Reporting by Michael Holden in London, additional reporting by Igor Ilic in Zagreb, writing by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)