Agrokor creditors sign settlement deal

ZAGREB, June 19 (Reuters) - Key creditors’ representatives of Croatia’s indebted food producer and retailer Agrokor signed a settlement deal on Tuesday, Croatian Prime Minister told reporters.

“It is excellent news. Most of the creditors are content with the deal. The goal of having crisis management in Agrokor has been achieved,” Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said.

A local commercial court now has to assess the deal and give approval. Creditors will then gather at an assembly where 66.6 percent of them must support the deal to make it valid.

The legal deadline for the vote is July 10.