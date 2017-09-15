Croatia's indebted Agrokor says facing court challenges abroad

ZAGREB, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Indebted Croatian food company Agrokor said on Friday it faced several court cases outside Croatia targeting its property as it restructures under a state-appointed crisis manager. Agrokor, the Balkan region's biggest private employer, was put under state management in April after building up debts of at least 40.4 billion kuna ($6.46 billion) by the end of March. Agrokor said in a statement legal procedures in most of the property cases had been initiated by Russia's Sberbank , while Serbia's branch of Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo had also started one case. It said procedures had begun in courts in Slovenia, Serbia, Bosnia and Montenegro, England and Wales, as well as in Croatia. An Agrokor source said the court procedures aimed to secure repayment of debts from Agrokor's property abroad. Officials at Sberbank and Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo could not immediately be reached to comment. Agrokor has hired PricewaterhouseCoopers carry out an audit after the crisis management team raised doubts about the accuracy of previously released results. A consolidated 2016 report for the whole group is expected later this month. As the biggest Croatian private firm with about 60,000 employees in the Balkans, Agrokor's problems posed risks to the broader Croatian economy, prompting the government to step in. The firm had racked up debts during a rapid expansion, notably in Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Serbia. Sberbank, a major lender to Agrokor whose exposure amounts to 1.1 billion euros ($1.31 billion), filed a lawsuit in June seeking to prevent the company and its state-appointed crisis manager from raising new loans. The Agrokor source said the property legal cases "were quite long and even if they were successful the creditors cannot be repaid twice, meaning their share in a final settlement would be proportionally reduced." The crisis management team at Agrokor is expected to remain in place for up to 15 months during which time the firm is expected to reach the settlement with creditors. Agrokor's business stabilised after it secured a 480 million euro loan from banks and other financial institutions in June, including for its retail chain Konzum whose sales were hit hard when the crisis peaked at the beginning of April. Analysts expect restructuring to lead to the sale of Agrokor's food production and retail operations, and expect creditors to take haircut on some debt. ($1 = 6.2551 kuna) ($1 = 0.8367 euros) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Edmund Blair)