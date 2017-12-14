Suppliers to Croatia's Agrokor expect debt-for-equity swap in first offer

ZAGREB, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The crisis management team running indebted Croatian food group Agrokor will next week present a first draft of a settlement with creditors which is likely to include a debt-for-equity swap and a considerable “haircut”, its suppliers said.

Agrokor, the biggest employer in the Balkans with around 60,000 staff, was put into state-run administration in April and has until July 2018 to achieve a final deal with creditors to avoid bankruptcy.

“I‘m quite an optimist about the (settlement) process,” Marica Vidakovic from confectionery producer Kras, one of the major Agrokor’s suppliers, said on Thursday, adding that the first draft was expected on Dec. 20.

As many as 15 major Croatian firms that supply Agrokor, most notably its retail chain Konzum, joined forces on Thursday, forming an association to better coordinate and represent their interests during the restructuring.

“The association is open to all other suppliers that may wish to join. Our goal is to reach a settlement for the benefit of all the creditors,” head of the association and CEO of leading Croatian food firm Podravka Marin Pucar said.

Agrokor last month recognised claims worth 41.2 billion kuna ($6.47 billion), but it disputes other claims totalling 16.5 billion kuna, including that of Russia’s Sberbank, its biggest single creditor, because the bank had begun legal action against Agrokor firms in other countries.

Vidakovic said the suppliers were interested initially in preserving the Agrokor group through a debt-to-equity swap so that they can later decide on further restructuring steps. The haircut, the loss imposed on the face value of a debt, for the banks and bondholders should be up to 70 percent and less for suppliers, she said.

“The suppliers can live with the haircut of 15 percent for delivered goods and 30 percent for those having a financial arrangement with Agrokor (through promisory notes). I think we have good arguments for such a view ... as the banks would also not profit if suppliers went bust,” Vidakovic said.

Agrokor’s creditors include bondholders, local and foreign banks and its suppliers. The biggest single debt, of around 1.1 billion euros ($1.30 billion), is held by Sberbank.

Agrokor’s founder Ivica Todoric, who was detained and released on bail in London last month, and 14 other people are being investigated over the company’s problems.

The final settlement with creditors requires the backing of creditors holding at least 66 percent of the claims. Sberbank alone cannot block the process. ($1 = 6.3721 kuna) ($1 = 0.8446 euros) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; editing by Alexander Smith)