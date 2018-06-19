UPDATE 1-Agrokor creditors approve settlement deal

ZAGREB, June 19 (Reuters) - Key creditors’ representatives of Croatia’s indebted food producer and retailer Agrokor unanimously approved a settlement deal on Tuesday, Agrokor said.

A local commercial court now has to assess the deal and give approval. Creditors will then meet and 66.6 percent must support the deal to make it valid.

The deadline for the vote is July 10.

Agrokor’s creditors include local and foreign banks, bondholders and suppliers. The biggest single creditor is Russia’s Sberbank, which is set to become the biggest single shareholder with around a 40 percent stake.

The deal includes a debt-to-equity swap and some write-offs. Agrokor’s debt is some 58 billion kuna ($9.07 billion), while the company’s current value is seen at three times lower.