May 6, 2020 / 10:57 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Croatia's Atlantic Grupa proposes dividend of 25 kuna/share

ZAGREB, May 6 (Reuters) - Atlantic Grupa, a leading Croatian food company present in eight countries and exporting to more than 40 markets worldwide, says:

** Proposed dividend payment of 25 kuna ($3.57) per share this year which altogether amounts to the payment of 83.14 million kuna

** Last year the dividend amounted to 32 kuna/share and the overall payment was 106.6 million kuna

** The dividend payment will be paid out from retained 2018 profit and partly from 2019 profit

** Last month the company said its Q1 2020 sales had risen year on year by 6.6% to 1.281 billion kuna, while net profit rose 10.6% to 89.3 million kuna

** Last year’s net profit amounted to 390.4 million kuna

$1 = 7.0068 kuna Reporting by Igor Ilic; editing by Jason Neely

