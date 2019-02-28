BRIEF-Croatia's Atlantic Grupa 2018 sales inch up to $807 mln

ZAGREB, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Atlantic Grupa, a Croatian food company present in 10 countries and exporting to more than 40 markets worldwide, says:

* Its 2018 sales inched up 0.3 percent compared to 2017 to 5.26 billion kuna ($806.70 million)

* EBITDA was down 6.2 percent to 545.9 million kuna. If one-off items are excluded it was up 9.3 percent to 565.6 million kuna

* Net profit fell 11.6 percent to 244.2 million kuna. If one-off items are excluded it was 23.8 percent up to 261.7 million kuna

* The company posted higher sales in Croatia and other countries in southeastern Europe, but suffered a decline in other markets like the countries in western Europe and Russia

* Net debt fell to 862.9 million kuna from 1.19 billion kuna at the end of 2017

* This year the company expects a rise in sales of 2.7 percent to 5.4 billion kuna and an increase in EBITDA of 8.7 percent to reach 615 million kuna