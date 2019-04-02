BRIEF-Croatia's Atlantic Grupa divests non-core businesses

ZAGREB, April 2 (Reuters) - * Atlantic Grupa , a Croatian food company present in 10 countries and exporting to more than 40 markets worldwide, says: * It has concluded an agreement with Germany's Genuport on the sales of sports and functional foods unit which includes brands such as Multipower, Champ and Multaben that were part of Atlantic Grupa since 2005. The two sides agreed not to disclose the value of the transaction. * Those brands recorded sales of 133.7 million kuna ($20.13 million) in 2018 and represented 2.5 percent of total 2018 sales of Atlantic Grupa, which amounted to 5.26 billion kuna. * The sale continues the strategy of divesting non-core businesses, such as the sale in late 2017 of sports and functional foods plants in Croatia and Germany to Belgium's Aminolabs. * The company earlier said it expected a rise in sales of 2.7 percent to 5.4 billion kuna this year and an increase in EBITDA of 8.7 percent to 615 million kuna. ($1 = 6.6417 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic, editing by Louise Heavens)