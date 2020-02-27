BRIEF-Croatia's Atlantic Grupa posts higher 2019 sales, profit

ZAGREB, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Atlantic Grupa, a leading Croatian food company present in eight countries and exporting to more than 40 markets worldwide, says:

* Its 2019 sales reached 5.43 billion kuna ($791.66 million), which is 3.4% more than in 2018, mostly due to higher sales of spreads and beverages

* EBIT rose 13.1% year on year to 500.4 million kuna

* Net profit reached 390.4 million kuna, or 28.9% more than a year before

* The largest growth was recorded on the domestic Croatian market, reaching 8.2%, and in neighbouring Slovenia of 3.7%