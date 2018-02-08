Croatia to offer 1.0 bln HRK in T-bills next week

ZAGREB, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Croatia will offer 1.0 billion kuna ($164.49 million) worth of treasury bills at an auction next week, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

On Feb. 13, the ministry will offer one-year paper which has been in focus also in several recent auctions. Occasionally the ministry also offers bills of three-month and six-month maturities as well as those denominated in euros.

At the previous auction held last month, the ministry raised more bills than planned amid very good local liquidity in recent weeks.

The benchmark overnight rate on the local money market was quoted at 0.31 percent on Thursday, and the one-year rate at 0.61 percent. Daily market rates change at 0900 GMT. ($1 = 6.0793 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Gareth Jones)