June 10, 2020 / 6:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Croatia to launch 11-year international bond worth 2 bln euros - source

ZAGREB, June 10 (Reuters) - Croatia has launched an 11-year international bond worth 2.0 billion euros ($2.28 billion), a source close to the deal said on Wednesday.

Croatia aims to refinance a 10-year international bond worth $1.25 billion that matures on July 14. It also wants to use the proceeds to finance the budget gap set at 6.8% of gross domestic product this year due to a coronavirus pandemic.

The bond has a fixed coupon of 1.5%. The price was set at 98.572 yielding 1.64%.

Bids for the bond amounted to some 9.0 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8791 euros) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

