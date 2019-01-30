UPDATE 1-Croatia to open books on Feb. 1 for new local bonds

(Adds details)

ZAGREB, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Croatia will open the books on Feb. 1 for two new local bonds, together worth around 6 billion kuna ($924 million), one of the arrangers said on Wednesday.

“The books will open on Feb. 1 at 0900 (0800 GMT). The bonds will be issued on Feb. 5,” the arranger said. Four major local banks were chosen to manage the bonds.

The finance ministry will offer a three-year bond denominated in euros and a 10-year bond denominated in the national kuna currency.

On Jan. 31, the ministry will auction a 15-month treasury bill worth 1.0 billion euros, 1.5 billion euros of which matures next week. The three-year euro-denominated bond will extend the maturity of part of the maturing bill.

The kuna-denominated bond is a second tranche of a bond whose first tranche, worth five billion kuna, was issued in July last year.