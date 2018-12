ZAGREB, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The Croatian parliament on Monday approved the 2019 budget, envisaging a general budget gap of 0.4 percent of gross domestic product, just slightly below this year’s plan of 0.5 percent.

In the vote 79 out of altogether 151 deputies in the parliament supported the 2019 budget plan. (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Alison Williams)