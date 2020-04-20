Financials
April 20, 2020 / 9:27 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Croatia's short-term liquidity needs subside

1 Min Read

ZAGREB, April 20 (Reuters) - The Croatian central bank said on Monday it had accepted all bids from banks, worth a total of 1.07 billion kuna ($154.71 million), in a weekly short-term loan auction, an operation in place since March to ensure liquidity during the COVID-19 crisis.

The interest rate at the auction remained flat at 0.05%. Demand fell from last week’s 1.32 billion kuna and a peak of 1.52 billion kuna two weeks ago.

Croatia has been in lockdown since mid-March with just foodstores, pharmacies and petrol stations open. Over the weekend the lockdown was extended until May 4.

$1 = 6.9163 kuna Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

