Croatia cenbank says rebound in tourism could put appreciation pressure on kuna

ZAGREB, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Croatia’s central bank sees potential for some appreciation pressures on the kuna currency this year as a rebound in tourism and increased use of EU funds boost the country’s current and capital account surpluses, Governor Boris Vujcic said on Thursday.

“The rising exports of services should, jointly with an increase in the absorbed EU funding, boost the surplus in the current and capital account ... it could drive some appreciation pressures on the exchange rate,” Vujcic said in an interview to Reuters.

Monetary policy will most likely be reinforced by occasional foreign currency interventions in response to potential appreciation pressures on the kuna, the governor said.

Given good liquidity, the central bank does not anticipate the need to engage in asset purchases this year, he said.

Croatia’s economy depends strongly on tourism receipts as the industry accounts for close to a fifth of gross domestic product.

Tourism revenues fell more than 50% last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, after surpassing 10.5 billion euros ($12.60 billion) in 2019.

“In the baseline scenario for 2021 we expect tourism receipts to reach close to three quarters of the pre-pandemic level,” Vujcic said.

Croatia entered the European Exchange Mechanism (ERM-2) last summer and hopes to adopt the euro at the beginning of 2023.

“I’m not concerned with our capability to meet the non-fiscal criteria. There are, however, risks that fiscal indicators might underperform in 2021 given the size, duration and unpredictability of the shock related to the pandemic,” Vujcic said.

After an expected budget deficit of around 8.0% of GDP in 2020 the government hopes to reduce it to below 3.0% this year.

“If we miss meeting the (Maastricht) criteria this year, it will temporarily postpone the euro adoption for a reason beyond the scope of any economic policy,” Vujcic said.

Maastricht criteria for joining the euro zone includes not allowing a budget deficit to exceed more than 3% of GDP.

Vujcic also said that the banking system would remain well capitalised. Currently, the level of non-performing loans is at around 5.5%. ($1 = 0.8332 euros) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Susan Fenton)