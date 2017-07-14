Croatia cenbank buys euros to tame firming pressures on kuna currency

ZAGREB, July 14 (Reuters) - Croatia's central bank said on Friday it had bought 101.5 million euros ($115.86 million) from commercial banks in an effort to stem appreciation pressures on the national kuna currency. It said it had bought the euros at an average rate of 7.4209 kuna per euro. The kuna eased slightly after the intervention and was quoted at 7.4120 per euro at 1000 GMT, down from around 7.40 per euro where it was hovering before the central bank had stepped in. ($1 = 0.8760 euros) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Alison Williams)