ZAGREB, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The Croatian central bank said on Thursday it had bought 332.05 million euros ($367.51 million) from commercial banks in an auction to ease firming pressures on the national kuna currency.

It said it had bought the euros at an average rate of 7.3967 kuna. The kuna was quoted at 7.3940 to the euro after the intervention, slightly down from 7.3765 where it stood before. ($1 = 0.9035 euros) (Reporting by Igor Ilic Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)