Croatia cenbank says sold 618 mln euros to banks to prop up kuna currency

ZAGREB, March 31 (Reuters) - The Croatian central bank said on Tuesday it had sold 618.15 million euros ($678.05 million) to commercial banks in its fifth auction this month to counter deprecation pressures on the national kuna currency amid the coronavirus crisis.

It said it had sold the euros at an average rate of 7.6085 kuna. The kuna was quoted at 7.6120 immediately after the intervention from around 7.62 in early trade. ($1 = 0.9117 euros) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Alex Richardson)