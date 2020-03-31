UPDATE 1-Croatia cenbank says sold 618 mln euros to banks to prop up kuna currency

(Adds details)

ZAGREB, March 31 (Reuters) - The Croatian central bank said on Tuesday it had sold 618.15 million euros ($678.05 million) to commercial banks in its fifth auction this month to counter deprecation pressures on the national kuna currency amid the coronavirus crisis.

It said it had sold the euros at an average rate of 7.6085 kuna. The kuna was quoted at 7.6120 immediately after the intervention from around 7.62 in early trade.

This month the central bank altogether sold 2.243 billion euros to commercial banks to stop the downward pressures on the kuna caused by concerns that the coronavirus crisis will strongly reduce the inflow of euros in a country heavily reliant on tourism receipts.

Croatia has so far reported 790 cases of the coronavirus infection, with six deaths and 64 people recovered.

The central bank keeps the kuna in a managed float regime and usually it fluctuates at betweeen 7.3 and 7.7 kuna to the euro. The central bank said it was confident about keeping the stability of the kuna, as its currency reserves were high.

In early March the kuna was quoted at around 7.45 to the euro. ($1 = 0.9117 euros) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by William Maclean)