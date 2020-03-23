Croatia cenbank rolls over liquidity boost, interest rate falls

ZAGREB, March 23 (Reuters) - The Croatian central bank said on Monday it had accepted all bids from banks totalling 750 million kuna ($105.26 million) in a weekly repo auction to ensure liquidity during the coronavirus crisis.

The auction was held at an interest rate of 0.05%, down from 0.3% at last week’s auction.

Last week the central bank also held a five-year repo auction worth 3.8 billion kuna to boost longer-term liquidity.

Croatia has so far recorded 304 cases of the coronavirus. Since Monday, citizens are not allowed to travel outside their places of residence as the authorities bid to stop the virus spreading. ($1 = 7.1255 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic)