Croatia's short-term liquidity demand inches up, lockdown eases

ZAGREB, April 27 (Reuters) - The Croatian central bank said on Monday it had accepted all bids from banks, worth 1.17 billion kuna ($168.06 million), at a weekly short-term loan auction, an operation in place since mid-March to smooth out liquidity during the COVID-19 crisis.

The interest rate at the auction remained flat at 0.05%.

Demand rose slightly from last week’s 1.07 billion kuna. The banks’ bids for liquidity peaked three weeks ago when they amounted to 1.52 billion kuna.

On Monday, Croatia began easing lockdown measures in force for six weeks during which only food stores, pharmacies and petrol stations were open. From this week, all shops will be open apart from big shopping centres and public transport in the cities has been restarted.