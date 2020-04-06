Demand for short-term liquidity boost rises in Croatia

ZAGREB, April 6 (Reuters) - The Croatian central bank said on Monday it had accepted all bids from banks, worth 1.52 billion kuna ($215.20 million), in a weekly short-term loan auction, an operation begun last month to ensure liquidity during the coronavirus crisis.

The interest rate at the auction remained unchanged at 0.05%. This week’s demand was more than four times higher than a week ago, when it totalled 350 million kuna.

Last month, the central bank also held a five-year loan auction worth 3.8 billion kuna to boost longer-term liquidity.

Croatia has so far reported 1,182 cases of COVID-19 with 15 deaths and 125 people recovered.