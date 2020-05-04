Short-term liquidity demand in Croatia eases, yield flat

ZAGREB, May 4 (Reuters) - The Croatian central bank said on Monday that this week’s demand for a short-term liquidity injection almost halved from last week, while the interest rate remained unchanged.

It said it had accepted all bids from banks, worth 650 million kuna ($93.8 million), at a weekly short-term loan auction, an operation in place since mid-March to smooth out liquidity during the COVID-19 crisis.

The interest rate at the auction stayed flat at 0.05%.

Last week the demand amounted to 1.17 billion kuna, while the biggest liquidity injection took place a month ago when the banks bid for 1.52 billion kuna.