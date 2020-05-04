Financials
May 4, 2020 / 9:01 AM / in 2 hours

Short-term liquidity demand in Croatia eases, yield flat

1 Min Read

ZAGREB, May 4 (Reuters) - The Croatian central bank said on Monday that this week’s demand for a short-term liquidity injection almost halved from last week, while the interest rate remained unchanged.

It said it had accepted all bids from banks, worth 650 million kuna ($93.8 million), at a weekly short-term loan auction, an operation in place since mid-March to smooth out liquidity during the COVID-19 crisis.

The interest rate at the auction stayed flat at 0.05%.

Last week the demand amounted to 1.17 billion kuna, while the biggest liquidity injection took place a month ago when the banks bid for 1.52 billion kuna.

$1 = 6.9303 kuna Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below