Croatia cenbank says reduces mandatory reserves rate to 9%

ZAGREB, March 23 (Reuters) - The Croatian central bank said on Monday it had reduced its mandatory reserves requirement rate for banks to 9% from 12% to boost liquidity and help the economy overcome more easily the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Lower mandatory reserves rate will reduce the amount the banks have to keep by 10.45 billion kuna ($1.48 billion),” the central bank said in a statement.

The Croatian central bank has in recent days also intensified its short-term and long-term repo operations to provide sufficient liquidity to the economy. ($1 = 7.0410 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic)