Bids at Croatia's five-year repo auction strengthen

ZAGREB, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The Croatian central bank said on Tuesday it had accepted all bids from banks worth 1.397 billion kuna ($215.52 million) at its five-year repo auction with the interest rate fixed at 1.2 percent.

The maturity date for the loans is Dec. 13, 2023.

It was the first such central bank operation this year. The previous one was held 13 months ago when the bids were less than half the current amount.

The longer-term repo operations are aimed at encouraging longer-term borrowing in local currency in a country where most loans and deposits are denominated in euros.

The central bank also used to hold weekly reverse repo auctions as a standing facility, but extra short-term liquidity was not necessary this year. The current liquidity surplus on the local market amounts to almost 25 billion kuna. ($1 = 6.4820 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)