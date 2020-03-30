Financials
Short-term liquidity demand among Croatian banks falls

ZAGREB, March 30 (Reuters) - The Croatian central bank said on Monday it had accepted all bids from banks, worth 350 million kuna ($50.84 million), in a weekly short-term loan auction, a recently launched operation to ensure liquidity during the coronavirus crisis.

The interest rate at the auction remained unchanged at 0.05%. Last week’s demand totalled 750 million kuna.

Earlier this month the central bank also held a five-year loan auction worth 3.8 billion kuna to boost longer-term liquidity.

Croatia has so far reported 713 cases of the coronavirus infection with six deaths and 52 people recovered.

$1 = 6.8848 kuna Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Catherine Evans

