Croatia cenbank to hold structural liquidity operation next week

ZAGREB, March 13 (Reuters) - The Croatian central bank said on Friday it would hold a five-year structural liquidity operation next week as a response to the coronavirus crisis.

“With an intention to overcome easier this crisis situation caused by the coronavirus, the central bank will on March 16 hold a structural operation with an interest rate of 0.25%. The central bank has also started buying Croatian state bonds to stabilise the market situation,” the bank said in a statement.