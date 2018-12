ZAGREB, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The Croatian central bank said on Friday it had bought 130.5 million euros ($148.9 million) from commercial banks in its second intervention this week to tame gains in the Croatian kuna against the euro on the local market. It said it had bought the euros at an average rate of 7.4245 kuna. The kuna eased to 7.4170 to the euro from around 7.4090, where it had been quoted before the intervention. ($1 = 0.8764 euros) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Kevin Liffey)