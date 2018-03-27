FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
March 27, 2018 / 8:53 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Croatia favours Israeli offer of F16s for air force

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

ZAGREB, March 27 (Reuters) - Croatia should accept Israel’s offer to supply its air force with F-16 fighter jets, the former Yugoslav republic’s national defence council said on Tuesday.

Croatia asked five countries last year to bid for contracts to supply it with fighter jets: Sweden, Israel, the United States, Greece and South Korea.

The Israeli offer, which according to the media reports is worth some $500 million, includes a squadron of 12 already used F-16s.

“The defence council has accepted that Israel made the best offer and accordingly gave a recommendation to the government,” the defence council, comprising top state and defence officials, said in a statement.

Its recommendation must now be formally approved by the government.

The Swedish company Saab had offered a squadron of new Gripen fighters, in a proposal that local media reported was worth some 800 million euros ($992 million).

Croatia joined the NATO alliance in 2009 and the European Union in 2013.

Its air force currently operates a squadron of outdated MIG-21 fighter jets. ($1 = 0.8063 euros) (Reporting by Igor Ilic Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.