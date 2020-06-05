Croatian banks clear ECB's test in euro accession prerequisite

FRANKFURT, June 5 (Reuters) - No major Croatian bank would face capital shortfall even in case of stress, the European Central Bank said on Friday, giving a boost to Zagreb’s hopes of joining the euro in the coming years.

The ECB’s asset quality review and stress test are key requirements before Croatia can join Europe’s banking union and enter a mandatory two-year waiting room to adopt the euro.

As part of its assessment, the ECB examined five banks, including Zagrebačka banka, Privredna banka Zagreb , Erste unit Erste & Steiermärkische Bank, OTP Bank subsidiary OTP banka Hrvatska and Hrvatska poštanska banka.

Croatia has not committed any particular timeline but hopes to become a euro zone member in 2023 or 2024.