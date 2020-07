ZAGREB, July 5 (Reuters) - Croatia’s centre-right party Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) won most seats in the parliamentary election held on Sunday, the state television exit poll showed.

According to the poll, HDZ won 61 seats in the 151-seat parliament ahead of the top opposition party the Social Democrats (SDP) and its small allies which won 44 seats. (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Ivana Sekularac)