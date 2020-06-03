Croatia launches tenders for geothermal energy exploration

ZAGREB, June 3 (Reuters) - Croatia has launched tenders for geothermal energy exploration on four blocks in the country’s northern and eastern areas, the Agency for Hydrocarbons (AZU) said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The tenders involve areas along the Drava river valley with significant geothermal potential. The overall areas cover 207 square kilometres and the water temperature is at between 145 and 212 degrees Celsius,” AZU said.

The blocks Lunjkovec-Kutnjak, Legrad-1 and Merhatovec are located in northern Croatia, while the Ernestinovo block is in east of the country.

“The geothermal potential in these areas has already been identified during earlier gas and oil exploration works which now reduces the risks and costs for future investors,” AZU added.

It added that the joint electricity power potential in all four areas amounted to 50 megawatts (MW).

The tenders close on Sept. 1 at 1000 GMT.