Croatian hydro power plant remains shut after two killed in fire

ZAGREB, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Croatia’s 252-megawatt (MW) Dubrovnik hydro power plant was taken offline and will remain shut until an investigation into the cause of a fire which killed two people and injured three others has been completed, system operator HOPS said on Friday.

“The plant has been offline since Jan. 10 until further notice,” said Nada Kolega, a spokeswoman for HOPS.

The plant in the southern village of Plat on the Adriatic Sea accounts for nearly 10 percent of Croatian power production and also supplies consumers in neighbouring Bosnia. The fire broke out on Thursday morning.

Its owner, state-run power utility HEP, said on Friday that rescue services had recovered a second body from the sea while the search for a third missing worker was still under way.