BRIEF-Croatia's Fortenova posts 3.5% rise in 9-mo revenues yr/yr

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Croatia’s food producer and retailer Fortenova Group:

* Says its nine-month non-consolidated revenues reach 2.6 billion euros ($2.87 billion), or 3.5% more than in the same period last year

* Operating profit reached 231.7 million euros, or 6.9% more than in the first nine months of 2018

* Croatia’s largest retail chain Konzum, owned by Fortenova, posted a nine-month revenue increase of 4.8% year-on-year

* “The excellent results we have achieved reflect a number of activities aimed at raising overall operational efficiency”, Fortenova Group’s CEO Fabris Perusko said.

* Fortenova Group, formerly known as Agrokor and the largest private company in the Balkans by sales, was saved from bankrutpcy through a settlement deal among creditors, mostly banks and bondholders, in July 2018 ($1 = 0.9073 euros) (Reporting by Igor Ilic, editing by Louise Heavens)